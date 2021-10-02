By Trend

Under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, a service meeting was held at the Central Command Post, Trend reports referring to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

The meeting was attended by deputy defense ministers, commanders of military services, chiefs of the main directorates, directorates and services of the ministry.

Commanders of military groups and groups stationed in the liberated territories (from Armenian occupation) and other officers were involved in the meeting via videoconference.

Informing the meeting participants about the tasks set by the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani army, the minister of defense instructed to focus on the training of troops.

the story will be updated.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz