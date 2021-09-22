By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been elected as the host country of the 5th International Youth Camp and the Summit of Sport Volunteers of the Turkic Council.

The decision was made during the 5th Meeting of the ministers in charge of youth and sports of the Turkic Council.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva, Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, Deputy Director of the Kyrgyz State Agency on Youth Affairs, Physical training and Sport Soiuzbek Nadyrbekov and Head of the Sports Diplomacy Department of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Istvan Igloi-Nagy.

It was chaired by Turkic Council Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev.

In their remarks, the ministers stressed their support to the ongoing youth and sports agenda of the Turkic Council. They also agreed on holding major events in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The 5th International Youth Camp and the Summit of Sports Volunteers of the Turkic-speaking states will take place in Azerbaijan, while Turkey will host the 4th World Nomad Games.

The 2nd General Assembly of the Youth Platform, the 4th International Youth Festival and the 2nd Turkic Universiade will be held in Kazakhstan.

The ministers also chose Uzbekistan as the host country of the 4th International Youth Camp.

Furthermore, the ministers and the Secretary-General signed the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation under the Turkic Council on Multilateral and Bilateral Youth and Youth Workers Exchange Programs, which lays the legal and institutional basis for the youth exchange among NGOs and officers from the Youth and Sports Ministries.

The parties expressed their hope that the MoU will open a new page between the Turkic Council member states and observer countries and boost multilateral interaction of the Turkic-speaking Youth.

Founded in 2009, the Turkic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Turkic-speaking countries.

The founding member states of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. During the 7th summit of the Turkic Council held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined the organization as a full member, while during the 6th summit held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in September 2018, Hungary received observer status at the organization.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz