First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, who is on an official visit to Turkey, met the Second Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and commander of the Special Forces, Division General Omer Ertugrul Erbakan.

The development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and the successful continuation of cooperation in the military and other fields were noted at the meetings, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The importance of holding joint training exercises between the two countries and their exceptional role in terms of exchanging experience, further strengthening friendship and brotherhood, was emphasized.

The joint international exercises of the special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan "Three Brothers – 2021" held in Baku are important from the point of view of improving the professionalism of military personnel, Kerim Veliyev said.

The expansion of cooperation in the defense field will contribute to strengthening the peace, stability, and security of the two countries and the region in general.

The parties got acquainted with the territory of the Turkish Special Forces Command.

