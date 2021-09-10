By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s air defence formations and the Combined Arms Army units have conducted large-scale drills, the Defence Ministry reported on September 9.

The army aviation was also involved in the drills to test the vigilance and level of professionalism of the military personnel, the ministry said.

Challenging the air defence system, aviation performed complicated manoeuvres and practical flights to improve personnel’s combat skills in the air defence field during the exercises.

The air defence forces were brought into a high state of combat readiness and the anti-aircraft missiles, radio-technical, and land forces were trained against the hypothetical enemy strikes.

Moreover, after receiving the information about the enemy strikes, the command post of the anti-aircraft missile units brought the missile systems in a state of combat readiness and carried out tasks of detection, tracking, and destruction of the targets, including at low and lowest altitudes.

The reserve anti-aircraft missile units were also deployed to designated starting positions to provide backup missions.

Three-stage coordination was organized between anti-aircraft missile troops and air defence units of the land forces to ensure air defence.

In the first stage, a unified air defence system on the basis of coordinated shootings was established against enemy strikes by assembling or deploying forces.

In the following stage, the anti-aircraft missile and the air defence units implemented fire and information exchange dividing the forces by sectors and altitudes. Finally, the units exchanged information according to the firing zones.

The units performed high professionalism during the drills, the ministry concluded.

