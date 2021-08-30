By Vafa Ismayilova

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has ordered to give an adequate response to provocations of Armenia, the Defence Ministry reported on August 30.

He made the remarks on August 30 at a meeting chaired by him at the Central Command Post, which was attended by the deputy ministers, commanders of the troops, chiefs of the main departments and services.

Moreover, commanders of military units and divisions deployed in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, in 2020, also took part in the meeting through video communication.

"Having analyzed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporally deployed, the defence minister instructed to pay special attention to the conduct of practical training on the activities of units and control points, the clarification of combat plans and the aspects of logistical support to provide an immediate and adequate response to the provocation of the opposing side and to maintain the combat capability of the troops and the combat readiness of the military personnel at a high level," the ministry reported.

The minister informed the meeting participants about President Ilham Aliyev's instructions and noted that the reforms in the army will continue.

Hasanov gave relevant instructions regarding the planned activities in the Azerbaijan Army. The instructions are about organizing military service, clearing mines and unexploded ordnance, creating military infrastructure, laying mountain roads, and keeping them in constant working condition on the liberated territories.

The minister stressed the importance of paying special attention to discipline, safety, and fire safety rules and the further improvement of servicemen's medical support.

The worst escalation of tension has been observed between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between the two countries.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz