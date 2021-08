Azerbaijan has allocated 7.4 million manats (4.3 million dollars) for reconstruction of roads in Baku’s Sabunchu district, Azertag reported today.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree on August 27.

In line with the decree, 4.3 million dollars have been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for reconstruction work in Sabunchu’s Bakikhanov, Bilgah and Ramana districts.