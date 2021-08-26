By Vafa İsmayilova

Baku has pledged to thwart all possible Armenian provocations against Azerbaijan along the state border in Nakhchivan.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said this in an official statement on August 25 following Armenian arson attacks near Nakhchivan’s Sadarak region bordering Armenia.

“Armenia's armed forces attempted to provoke fires in the direction of Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic... The enemy commits hostile provocations against the military personnel, weapons, and equipment in the direction of Arazdayan-Sadarak on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. In addition, various methods are regularly used to cause environmental damage to our territories. These provocations of the enemy are resolutely prevented by our units... Provocations by Armenian vandals along the Nakhchivan border are and will be resolutely prevented,” the ministry said.

It underlined Armenia’s ecological terror in the direction Arazdayan-Sadarak on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

“While filming the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border in the direction of Arazdayan-Sadarak, we witnessed the ecological terror committed by the Armenian military, along with our positions’ shelling. When the enemy, living in the fantasies of revanchism, is unable to do anything, it tries in various ways to burn the buffer zones between our positions and our sown areas. The fires set by the Armenian vandals, who could not do anything useful for humanity, burned their own positions,” the ministry said.

It noted that the footage filmed by Azerbaijani servicemen shows that “our soldiers extinguished the fire in our territories”. The statement said that Azerbaijan took humane steps and created conditions for Armenian soldiers to extinguish the fire on their territory.

Meanwhile, the ministry recalled that an Azerbaijani firefighter was wounded a few days ago while Armenia shelled Nakhchivan’s Emergencies Ministry staffers, who were extinguishing the fire in Sadarak.

The ministry stressed that Yerevan has recently been circulating misinformation through local and foreign media sponsoring Armenians. It noted that Armenia claims that the Azerbaijani military shell territories bordering Nakhchivan, especially Arazdayan settlement.

“The enemy, which continues to deceive its people and the world community with misinformation, is circulating the lie that the road in the direction of Yerevan-Arazdayan-Kerki was also fired at. While filming in the direction of Arazdayan, we saw that the road was in full working condition,” the statement said.

The ministry added that during the filming, Azerbaijan witnessed several people in plainclothes walking between the Armenian positions.

“If the ceasefire is violated by us and we open the first fire, then why do the enemy soldiers act so comfortably? Because Armenia is well aware that the Azerbaijani army has never opened fire on civilians. That is why the Armenian command is deliberately involving its servicemen in provocations along the front line in plainclothes,” the ministry added.

The statement stressed that the myth of invincibility in the 44-day Patriotic War has been shattered and the Armenian army, which is in chaos today, is trying to create negative perceptions about the Azerbaijani army by spreading false information from various sources to cover non-combat casualties, especially suicides. It noted that the situation is also aggravated through the shelling of Azerbaijan’s army positions.

--

