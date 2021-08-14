By Trend

Aghdam will become the fourt largest city in Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, special representative of Azerbaijani President in Aghdam district [liberated from Armenian occupation in November 2020], including the city of Aghdam, said, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

According to Huseynov, large-scale restoration work has begun in the city.

"The general plan in connection with the work has already been approved and presented by the country’s president to the public. At present, the implementation of this plan is systematically carried out within the activities of a specially created Coordination Headquarters,” he noted. “As a result of all this work, both internally displaced persons from Aghdam and other citizens of Azerbaijan who want to live in Aghdam will soon get this opportunity, given that the city will become the fourth largest in the country.”

“In this regard, certain work is underway. It was already announced today that trips within ‘Our way to Aghdam’ program will be organized soon. The trips are the initial stage of preparation for the big return,” the representative further said. “We want our citizens to get acquainted with the current situation, to see what occupiers did in our native lands, as well as to familiarize themselves with the restoration work, visit mosques and historical sites.”

“This process will be launched after creating the basic infrastructure and fully ensuring security in the city," added Huseynov.

