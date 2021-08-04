By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will bring the number of DOST Centers operating in the country from five to 17 by 2025, Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister Sahil Babayev said during the ministry meeting on August 3.

The minister stated that work is underway for the opening of DOST Centers in Ganja, Sumgayit, Barda, Guba, Masalli, Sheki and Sabirabad districts.

Moreover, Babayev noted that currently, through five DOST Centers, operating in the country, 80 percent of Baku and Absheron residents are fully covered by 152 services in 11 areas.

“In the next stage, a broad network of DOST centers will be created. By the end of 2023 it is planned to open eight more such centers, i.e. to bring their number to thirteen,” he added.

Along with regional DOST centers, their branches will be opened in nearby cities and regions. Thus, 17 centers will have 47 branches.

DOST centers and branches will be established in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and in Azerbaijan’s recently-liberated territories as well.

He stressed that one of the main goals is to improve the quality and expand the range of services as the network expands. In addition, the minister noted that as a result of the work in this sphere, the number of services provided at DOST centers has increased by about 30 percent over the past two years.

Virtual DOST application will be launched in 2021.

During the meeting, projects were presented on the establishment of DOST centers and branches in Ganja, Sumgayit, Barda, Guba, Masalli, Sheki and Sabirabad districts.

The ministry earlier said there were plans to open a branch of the DOST center in Shusha city, and a large regional center either in Jabrayil or in Fuzuli. The work has already begun to establish the DOST center in Shusha, upon the Azerbaijani president’s instructions.

Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is a governmental agency set up by presidential order in 2018 to improve governance in employment, social protection, and labor. The first agency center was opened in Baku’s Yasamal district in March 2019. "DOST" centers are established to provide employment services, labor, social protection, and guarantees, as well as other services in accordance with the activities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan.

---

