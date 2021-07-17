By Trend

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency has disseminated information about the operations on finding and neutralizing mines and unexploded munitions carried out on July 12-17 in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation (in the 2020 Karabakh war), Trend reports.

In the reporting period, 54 anti-personnel and 15 anti-tank mines, as well as 108 unexploded munitions were found and neutralized.

Totally, 143 hectares (1,435,427 square meters) were cleared of mines and unexploded munitions by the agency staff.

