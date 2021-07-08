By Vafa Ismayilova

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi has arrived Azerbaijan, Trend reported on July 8.

Varhelyi visits Azerbaijan as part of his official trip to the South Caucasus region from July 6 to July 9. Before visiting Azerbaijan, the EU commissioner paid a visit to Georgia.

Earlier, Varhelyi said the visit was aimed at presenting the Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives.

"Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

On Juy 7, Varhelyi described Azerbaijan as a key partner for implementation of Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership.

"In Azerbaijan tonight: Great exchange of views with Ministers for Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and for Energy Parviz Shahbazov on the potential of Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership we put forward last week to kickstart recovery. Azerbaijan key partner for its implementation," he wrote on his official Twitter account.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz