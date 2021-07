By Trend

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is investigating the circumstances of the environmental disaster on the Okhchuchay River, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The Fund responded to the appeal of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland in connection with the pollution of the transboundary river Okhchuchay by Armenia and German companies.

the story will be updated.

