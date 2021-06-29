By Trend

The OSCE will continue to support confidence-building measures in the South Caucasus, Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde said during a press conference, Trend reports on June 29.

Linde noted that the transfer of 15 detained Armenians by Azerbaijan to the Armenian side in exchange for maps with the location of 97,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in the Aghdam district is a very important step to build confidence in the region.

According to her, the OSCE continues to take active measures to build the confidence.

"There is my special representative in the region, who is very active and with whom I held meeting just a few days ago. The OSCE Minsk Group is also continuing its activities," she further said

The chairperson-in-office also added that the OSCE will continue to take measures to find a long-term political solution to the remaining pressing issues in the region.

