Six more Azerbaijani servicemen injured during the Second Karabakh War have received medical treatment in Turkey with the support of the Yashat Foundation.

Servicemen Quliyev Shahmar, Aliyev Khayyam, Quliyev Shakhriyar, Eyvazov Sabuhi, Mammadov Seymur and Huseynov Ulvi have already returned to Azerbaijan after successful completion of their treatment, the Foundation has reported.

The Foundation will also provide medicines for the treatment of servicemen.

Treatment and rehabilitation of 62 more veterans of the Second Karabakh War are underway in Turkey. The Yashat Foundation monitors the treatment process for servicemen until they are fully recovered.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of May 3, the foundation has collected over AZN 37.4 million ($22M).

