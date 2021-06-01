By Trend

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with newly appointed Turkish Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Cahit Bagci on May 31, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Successful development of the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations in all spheres was stressed and prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Asadov wished the Turkish ambassador success in his activity in Azerbaijan.

