By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 1. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be +17-20 °C at night, +24-29 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 C at night, +27-29 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 758 mm Hg to 753 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, short rains are expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night and +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

Mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on June 1, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

