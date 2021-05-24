By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkey have launched TURKIC.World digital project as part of the joint media platform set up in February this year.

TURKIC.World has been developed by Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group.

Addressing the event to present the digital project on Monday, Ambassador Cahit Bagci said that the Azerbaijani-Turkish media platform will serve to deepen the ties and conveying the truths about the two countries to the world.

"Brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan, the emphasis on 'one nation, two states' came to the fore during the Karabakh victory. We must further develop this brotherhood and relations, and the media is the most important tool here. This platform created by Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group is of great importance. You are doing a great job together and it will make an important contribution to our development. We are ready to support you in this direction. Congratulations on this occasion," the ambassador said.

He stressed that the media played an important role in conveying the truth to the world about Azerbaijan’s 44-day war with Armenia in autumn 2020.

Apart from the Turkish ambassador, Azerbaijani and Turkish media bosses, diplomats from other Turkic-speaking countries, MPs and other guests attended the event.

The project, which is being implemented for the first time, aims to create a unified communication platform for the solidarity of the Turkic world based on common historical, religious, cultural values ​​and languages ​​of the peoples of Turkic-speaking countries and turn its content into a source of information, Trend reported.

On February 18, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved a memorandum of understanding “On strategic cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey”.

To prepare the document, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev visited Turkey. The visit was aimed at creating a joint media platform between Azerbaijan and Turkey and promoting the two countries through social networks.

As part of the visit, meetings had been held with the head of the Turkish presidential administration’s liaison office, Fahrettin Altun, and heads of several state and media organizations. The meetings discussed ways of creating a joint media platform.

Moreover, at the Baku-based third meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) responsible for information and media, on April 10, 2021, the participants noted that the necessary work had been carried out to develop ties between the Turkic-speaking states.

The third meeting participants also emphasized that Azerbaijan has prepared a roadmap for the development of cooperation with Turkic-speaking countries and that the expansion of cooperation in the field of information and communications is one of the priority areas.

Deepening relations between Turkic-speaking countries is in the focus of attention of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and heads of other Turkic-speaking countries. The creation of a common media platform between these fraternal countries is of particular importance for the further development of relations in many areas.

Given the above, it was decided to contribute to the creation of a media platform between the Turkic-speaking countries. To this end, Trend News Agency has presented the first digital project TURKIC.World, created jointly with the Turkish Albayrak Media Group.

The unique software makes it possible to improve the project and connect the media of other Turkic-speaking countries to the new digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform is also available, which will become the basis for its development and improvement.

At the same time, thanks to the unique software, the media of Turkic-speaking countries will be able to publish their news in Russian, English, and other languages ​​on this digital platform.

Hopefully, the project will be further developed and become a kind of media bridge between the Turkic-speaking countries, the report added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz