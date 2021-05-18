By Trend

The work related to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is at the final stage, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

The work started in early April and is continuing according to schedule.

"To organize the races at a high level, the necessary measures are being taken. Currently, safety barriers are being installed along the roads, the construction of a pit stop and a paddock is being completed. The work will be fully completed before the start of the racing week," the message said.

“This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the races will be held without spectators, so the installation of stands is not provided,” the company said.

"Now some repair and restoration work is underway on the track. There are no serious flaws, but every year to bring the track into readiness, appropriate work is carried out to update its surface, sections. This work will also be completed before the start of the racing week," said the message.

The 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for June 4-6.

