The total length of bicycle roads in Azerbaijan’s capital will reach 251 kilometers by 2040, Board Chairman of the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Vusal Karimli said, Trend reports on May 17.

According to Karimli, the total length of the mentioned roads on the territory of the National Seaside Park in the city is 7.5 kilometers.

Besides, the overall length of the roads in Baku is planned to be increased to 63.5 kilometers by 2023, and to 251 kilometers by 2040, he noted.

The agency's representative added that the process of widening the sidewalks continues on the streets and avenues of the capital.

