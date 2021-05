The festive prayer is being performed in connection with the Ramadan holiday in Azerbaijan's Shusha city, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Baku Media Center is filming and broadcasting live the festive prayer in connection with the holy month of Ramadan in Shusha, the pearl of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Live broadcast from Shusha:

---

