By Trend

Today, May 10, marks the 98th anniversary of the birth of the savior of Azerbaijani people, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

For the first time in 2021, this memorable date is celebrated in the context of the restored territorial integrity of the country.

Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War began precisely with the large-scale work on strengthening statehood, creation, economic development, and army building, which began with the coming to power of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation following the 44-day Second Karabakh War under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev is a glorious page in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan. This victory is a grandiose triumph of the ideals of the independent statehood of the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Representatives of the country's public continue to arrive at the Alley of Honor to visit the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to pay tribute to his blessed memory.