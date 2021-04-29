By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's State Security Service Chief Ali Naghiyev and Georgia's high-ranking officials have discussed regional security and the joint fight against terrorism, the State Security Service reported on its website on April 29.

Naghiyev, who paid an official visit to Georgia on April 27-28, met his Georgian counterpart Grigol Liluashvili, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

At the meeting with Liluashvili, the two officials focused on the current operational situation in the region and the factors affecting it, improving the fight against international terrorism and transnational organized crime, further expanding cooperation in the exchange of experience, increasing the effectiveness of the joint fight against the new threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic and other pressing security concerns.

At the meeting with Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, the two men discussed issues of mutual interest, stressed the importance of ensuring regional security and building up joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and other criminal groups. The parties expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries' law-enforcement agencies will continue to develop.

As part of the visit, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili received a delegation led by the head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service. Expressing satisfaction with the level of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Garibashvili stressed that the relations between the two countries in the field of security are developing steadily and this cooperation contributes to the establishment of regional peace and stability.

Naghiyev thanked for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for the conditions created for discussing issues related to the development of partnerships in the security sector. He noted that bilateral relations serve regional security. Naghiyev expressed confidence that the relevant bodies will continue to closely cooperate in the fight against international threats and challenges.

