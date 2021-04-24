By Trend

The possibilities of using alternative energy in agriculture are being considered in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

Upon the organization of the Agrarian Science and Innovation Center of Azerbaijan for farmers and entrepreneurs, an online presentation was held on the application of innovative systems in agriculture.

According to the ministry, the presentation was about the ‘smart’ greenhouse, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in agriculture, the use of automatic irrigation systems, remote control technology and other innovations.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Agrarian Science and Innovation Center Akbar Abbasov spoke about the ongoing projects related to the use of innovative methods and modern technologies in the agricultural sector.

"Later, in the course of the event, the farmers were shown new water purification systems used for irrigation of cultivated areas. New water treatment systems allow changing the chemical and physical properties of collector-drainage water and transforming it into irrigation water suitable for agriculture, which, in turn, contributes to the improvement of irrigation water supply for agricultural land," said the ministry.

