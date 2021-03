By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 after Ramadan Holiday, Trend reports on Mar.31.

Erdogan has announced the visit when speaking at a non-formal meeting of the leaders of the Turkic Council's member countries.

