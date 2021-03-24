By Trend

The number of local and foreign TV channels for retransmission via IPTV (Internet Protocol television) and cable network has increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Mar.24 referring to the National Television and Radio Council (NCTR).

The list included 320 TV channels operating in Azerbaijan on the basis of a license from the NCTR.

Broadcasting of all terrestrial TV channels in packages of the cable network and IP-TV operators is mandatory in Azerbaijan.

Among the channels included in the above list, there are 4 Azerbaijani, 35 US, 62 Turkish, 136 Russian, 1 Ukrainian, 1 Belarusian, and 81 channels of some other countries.

