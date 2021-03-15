By Trend

Azerbaijan's victory in the recent 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war has created a new reality in the region, and this new reality has expanded the opportunities for cooperation in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark during a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during her working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 15.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that in accordance with the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, Azerbaijan is a supporter of the formation of cooperation on the basis of the principle of inviolability of borders.

"This creates the opportunities for coexistence, peace in the region,” Bayramov said. “Cooperation with the OSCE in this sphere can be useful. We think that there are ample opportunities for cooperation in the post-war period ".

