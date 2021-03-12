By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar have discussed Armenia's attempts posing threat to regional peace and EU role in Karabakh's rehabilitation, the Foreign Ministry reported on March 12.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov informed the EU official about the current regional situation, the implementation of the Karabakh peace deal and the unblocking of transport and communication lines in the region, including Armenia's attempts to send its servicemen to the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia's refusal to provide Azerbaijan with mine maps, which pose a direct threat to the lives of people on a daily basis, the report added.

The minister also spoke about the possible role of the EU in the rehabilitation and reconstruction processes in the region.

Special Representative Toivo Klaar emphasized the importance of joint efforts to win peace in the region. He stressed the readiness of the EU to support the process of achieving peace, security and progress in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for Azerbaijani-EU cooperation.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

