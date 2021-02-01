By Trend

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund collected funds worth 212,156,968.42 manat ($124.8 million), $11,176,390.65, 183,484.92 euro, 593,924.33 Turkish liras, 1,844.72 pounds and 5,398,550,00 rubles as of February 1, 2020, Trend reports on Feb.1 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund was established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1204 dated December 8, 2020.

---

