By Trend

The joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district will contribute to the restoration of lasting peace and security, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said during the opening ceremony of the center, Trend reports on Jan.30.

The minister wished the Turkish and Russian servicemen successful work in the joint ceasefire control center.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

The center has a briefing room, a cafeteria with 100 seats, a first-aid post, atelier and a shop. There is also a parking lot, two sports grounds, food and refrigeration warehouses.

The center’s territory is fenced around the perimeter, it includes four watch towers, round-the-clock security.

The protection of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center is carried out by the Azerbaijani army.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz