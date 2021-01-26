By Trend

Life is slowly returning to its normal course in Azerbaijan, but the problems that existed before the pandemic will remain, Azerbaijani transport expert, lawyer Arshad Huseynov told Trend.

“Let's hope we don't face a second wave of infection again,” he added.

“Real steps should be taken to resolve these problems. One of them is associated with heavy traffic. For example, when studies at schools and universities are fully resumed, trading networks start working in the same regime, people return to work and social life resumes in all its directions, then traffic loads on the streets will be higher than before,” the expert noted.

“For some time, people will avoid mass gatherings, i.e. citizens will use less metro and buses, as a result of which there will be more personal vehicles and taxis on the streets,” Huseynov said.

The transport expert added that it is necessary to take appropriate measures.

It is advisable to improve pedestrian infrastructure, popularize bicycles, promote the superiority of pedestrian traffic, improve public transport and take other measures, he added.

---

