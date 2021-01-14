By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will take part in Global Game Jam 2021, a game development-related contest to be held simultaneously in about 200 countries on January 27-30, the Ministry of Transport Communications and High Technologies has reported.

Global Game Jam Azerbaijan 2021 will be organized with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Game Tech Azerbaijan, SUP VC, Next Step Innovation Center, Creative.az and Mad Rooster.

The event aims is to unite the gaming community in Azerbaijan, to boost development of this area, and grant international access to local gamers.

It should be noted that Global Game Jam Azerbaijan will be held online for the first time in the country. The event will bring together programmers interested in game development, artists, designers, 3D-designers, and specialists in sound and visual effects.

During the contest, participants will prepare different games on the same topic, which will be announced for all countries at the same time.

At the end of the competition, participants in the Global Game Jam 2021 will receive valuable prizes.

