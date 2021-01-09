By Trend

Azerbaijan is waging a fair struggle from both historical and legal points of view, and Turkey is always next to the fair side, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop said, Trend reports.

He said that Armenia has problems in the region not only with Azerbaijan.

“Armenia takes an aggressive position that threatens all countries in the region. It was trying to drag Russia into the conflict, and by attacking Nakhchivan - Turkey,” Shentop said.

He also named some of the reasons why Turkey supports Azerbaijan in its just struggle.

“Firstly, this is the phrase ‘one nation, two states’ we regularly use. But this is not just a slogan. At some international events, where Turkish representatives did not participate, Azerbaijani politicians responded to attacks and criticism of our country. Turkey took a similar step. Recently, we saw that Azerbaijan, especially President Ilham Aliyev, very openly supporting Turkey in international issues,” Shentop added.

