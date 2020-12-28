By Trend

Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu has come out of a coma, a doctor of the Yeni Clinic (New Clinic) in which Hafizoglu is being treated told Trend on Dec. 26.

According to the doctor, Hafizoglu's general condition is consistently severe: “The blood pressure and temperature are normal. He came out of a coma today. The saturation of lungs with oxygen is 94 percent, of which 35 percent was got through artificial lung ventilation (ALV). The general condition of the patient continues to be consistently difficult. His treatment continues intensively.”

Hafizoglu was infected with coronavirus a few days ago. He was hospitalized in severe condition and placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku.

