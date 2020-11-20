By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 21. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-9 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm Hg above normal to 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night, 55-60 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is also expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountains and foothills. It will be foggy sometimes. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-7 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 and -10 °C at night, -1 -3 °C in the daytime.

Gloomy and humid weather on November 21 might be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

