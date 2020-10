By Trend

Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev informed the Turkish public in detail about the latest events in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on Oct. 27.

During the "Pazartesi bulusmalari" program, Naghiyev also expressed gratitude to the Turkish people for supporting Azerbaijan.

Trend shows this interview:

--

