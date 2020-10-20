By Trend

Armenia is a source of threat to the entire region, Chairman of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Mustafa Shentop said.

Shentop made the statement during his speech at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s parliament, Trend reports on Oct.20.

"First, I would like to convey to you the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the entire Turkish people, who support Azerbaijan in the struggle for the just cause," the chairman said. “All the members of the Turkish parliament would be happy to participate in this meeting. I think that after the liberation of Karabakh from occupation, we’ll definitely organize such a meeting there.”

“Relations of friendship and brotherhood have been established between Turkey and Azerbaijan, which are similar to which nowhere else in the world," he noted.

Shentop stressed that Armenia, which has been holding Azerbaijani territories under occupation for decades, has elevated terror to the level of state policy, which is a big threat.

“After the agreements in Moscow on a humanitarian ceasefire, aggressive Armenia began to shoot at the civilian population of Azerbaijan. Armenia is a threat to the entire region, and the international community must stop the aggressor country," he added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

