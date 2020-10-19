By Trend

Armenia is carrying out illegal economic activities in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov said, Trend reports.

“Armenia is undertaking an ethnic cleansing policy against the Azerbaijani population. The country occupied 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan. It is also engaged in the illegal economic activity in the occupied Azerbaijani lands,” he noted.

“Azerbaijan has been waiting for a peaceful settlement of the conflict for many years. But, unfortunately, demonstrating an unconstructive position, Armenia has ignored a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Amirbayov said.

“Despite the constructive position of Azerbaijan, Armenia resorted to provocations. Armenia continues to commit war crimes against the Azerbaijani people,” said the official.

“Pashinyan is no different from his predecessors, continuing his war crimes against the Azerbaijani people. Despite all these actions by Armenia, the Azerbaijani side announced a peaceful solution to the conflict. But Armenia, having violated the last two humanitarian ceasefire regimes, fired missiles at the civilians of Azerbaijan, the cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, and others. A tragedy has occurred in Ganja. International organizations must stop this vandalism of Armenia and strengthen pressure on it,” Amirbayov noted.

