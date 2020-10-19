By Trend

Azerbaijani army, continuing its successful counter-offensive operations, strike crushing blows at the Armenian Armed Forces in all directions of the front, Trend reports referring to the website of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the service, citizens are provided with information about the liberated cities and villages, captured military positions, military equipment and ammunition through the appeals of Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the people via television and official pages on social networks.

“Also, during the day, the Defense Ministry officially informs the population several times about the successful military operations of the Azerbaijani army and movements on the front line,” said the service. “Despite this, some social networks spread information that the Azerbaijani army has liberated certain settlements from occupation, which isn’t true and forms erroneous ideas about an easy victory in the society, hindering the common cause.”

“Realizing the high morale of citizens and the desire to quickly liberate the occupied territories, we ask the population to refer only to official information and not to spread false reports. Don’t forget that false information about the military operations can serve the interests of the Armenian side," the service reports.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

