By Trend

Azerbaijan is just liberating its lands from occupation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

The president noted that Armenia is both an occupier and a party violating the ceasefire regime.

"The ceasefire is not Armenia's goal,” President Erdogan added. “Otherwise, Armenia would not have launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities after the establishment of the ceasefire regime."

The president stressed that Armenia takes advantage of the fact that the international community turns a blind eye to its aggression.

