The upper and lower chambers of the Afghan National Assembly adopted the statements in which they expressed support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Trend reports on Oct. 6.

In their statements both chambers strongly condemn Armenia’s military attacks on Azerbaijan, express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized state borders.

Expressing deep concern about the crimes of Armenia against humanity during the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the damage caused to Khojaly city and the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in general, both chambers of the Afghan parliament emphasize that they share the sorrow of the relatives of the victims and also urge to condemn the perpetrators.

The National Assembly calls for the fulfillment of the relevant four resolutions of the UN Security Council in a short period and the final settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

