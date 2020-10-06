By Trend

While Azerbaijan is liberating its lands, the Turkish delegation arrived in Baku to support Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remark at the briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on Oct. 6.

“We will always be close to Azerbaijan,” the Turkish foreign minister added.

Cavusoglu reiterated to the entire world community that Nagorno-Karabakh region is part of Azerbaijan.

“The occupied territories have not been liberated, the relevant resolutions on this issue have not been fulfilled so far,” the Turkish foreign minister said. “Over a million of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters are waiting to return to their houses. Armenia attacked a number of settlements.”

“The Armenians driven into a corner are shelling even settlements, Absheron was shelled,” Cavusoglu said. “This is a war crime, an indicator of Armenia's weakness. But Azerbaijan has never targeted civilians. This is the main difference between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The international community must support Azerbaijan."

