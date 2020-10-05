By Trend

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev responded to the proposal of Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia that Georgia is ready to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that Azerbaijan is ready to participate in the negotiations if Armenia agrees to voluntarily withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"However, we will not agree to negotiations, the purpose of which is to continue the occupation. This is the will of the Azerbaijani people and this is the position of our state," Guliyev said.

He added that the Azerbaijani army is fighting for their lands recognized by the international community.

Let us remind you that earlier the Gakharia made a statement on the ongoing hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stating that "It is in our common interests to restore peace in the region as soon as possible. Georgia is ready to assist this process in any way."

---

