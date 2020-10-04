By Trend

The Upper House of the National Assembly of Afghanistan adopted a declaration on support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

In accordance with the declaration, the Upper House condemns Armenia’s armed attack on Azerbaijan and also expresses respect for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders.

The deep concern over the crimes against humanity and the damage inflicted on Azerbaijan during the military conflict with Armenia was expressed in the declaration.

The wish was also expressed for this conflict to be finally resolved and its perpetrators to be punished. The calls for the fulfillment of the UN Security Council’s resolutions as soon as possible were voiced. The solidarity with Azerbaijan in the issue of protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity was expressed.

---

