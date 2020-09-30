By Trend

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) appealed to international party organizations and political partner parties due to the military provocation of the Armenian armed forces and the struggle of the Azerbaijani army against the Armenian occupiers, Trend reports.

The appeal stresses that on September 27 the Armenian armed forces, having committed an attack, fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements located in the front-line zone from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery of various calibers.

According to the appeal, as a result of the intensive shelling by the Armenian army of a number of villages in Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, and Jabrayil districts, the local civilians were killed and wounded, and civilian infrastructure was seriously damaged. In order to suppress the new provocation of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the security of the civilian population, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front.

"Despite the ceasefire regime in force since 1994, the occupying country regularly makes provocations on the front line and in the border regions, targeting civilians and settlements of Azerbaijan,” the appeal noted. “In July this year, Armenia committed a bloody clash along the border with Azerbaijan in the direction of Tovuz district outside of the conflict zone, and in August made an attempt to conduct a reconnaissance-sabotage operation in the direction of Goranboy district. Not limited to all this, grossly violating the norms of international law, the Armenian leadership illegally populates the occupied territories."

