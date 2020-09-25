By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s tank and missile-artillery units have conducted combat training in line with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the ministry reported on September 25.

The training was aimed to improve the professionalism of the military personnel of tank and artillery units and developing interoperability in planning and conducting combat operations.

In the course of combat coordination, the interoperating units took up firing positions.

On the same day, the ministry reported that the Air Force units conducted the combat training flights, which was aimed at focusing on piloting technique with the use of offensive and defensive maneuvers at various heights and speeds.

It should be noted that earlier on September 23, the Azerbaijani Air Force conducted training flights at night and in conditions of limited visibility, with the involvement of Su-25 and MiG-29 aircrafts. The Azerbaijani Army's missile and artillery formations also held live-fire tactical exercises.

On September 22, the Azerbaijani Army held another military training to improve combat vehicles and armoured carriers, which was aimed at improving combat skills of the crews of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and other combat vehicles.

