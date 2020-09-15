By Laman Ismayilova

Heavy rain is expected in Baku on September 16. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +19-21 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

North-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Torrential rain and hail are expected in the northern and western regions. East wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +25-30 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to be close to normal, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz