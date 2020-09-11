By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to provide apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided 16 houses to people of this category in Aghstafa region, the ministry's website reported on September 10. Additionally, 14 houses have been given in Lankaran region.

The provision of housing to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans is part of the country’s social policy on strengthening of special care for vulnerable groups.

A record 1,500 apartments and private houses will be given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2020 upon the presidential decree.

To date, more than 584 apartments and individual houses have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by the end of the year. Moreover, it 400 cars will be given in 2020, of which more than 150 have already been provided.

So far, 8,172 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,900 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

The targeted social assistance in the country was expanded in 2020 to cover 350,000 members of 84,000 families. The government allocated AZN 200 million ($117.6m) for the social security programs in 2020 that cover over 500,000 people.

Azerbaijan has also spent AZN 53 million ($31.1m) to pay benefits to unemployed people amid COVID-19.

Additionally, during the first half of the year the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) to finance pensions of about 1.3 million pensioners, AZN 475 million ($279.4M) was paid to 743,000 people as part of social benefits and pensions. Additionally, AZN 105 million ($61.7M) was allocated for financing of targeted public social assistance to more than 350,000 members from about 5,000 families.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz