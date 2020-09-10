By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy in Baku on September 11. Short-term rain is expected in some places towards the night. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +27-31°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +28-30 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will show 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, 30-35 percent in the daytime.

South-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24°C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the country's regions. Thunderstorms are expected in some mountainous regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +16-21°C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

The day will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

