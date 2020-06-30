By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 1. Weak fog will be observed in some places. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-22 °C at night, +29 -34 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +31-33 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

North-east wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will reach +21-22 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions . However, rainy weather and hail are expected in the northern and western parts of the country regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

On July 1, mild fluctuations in meteorological factors awaited on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

