By Akbar Mammadov

The Commission of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan will make lump-sum payments of AZN 11,000 (6,470 dollars) to Karabakh war martyrs’ heirs, the ministry announced on its website on June 23.

Thus, a lump sum payment, which is one single payment, will be paid to 142 heirs of 100 martyrs.

The ministry noted that relevant work is underway to transfer these payments into bank account of the heirs in the coming days.

According to the information provided by the ministry, it has been identified that in total, the heirs of 12,281 martyrs have the right to receive a lump sum payment.

So far, 18,000 heirs of more than 12,000 martyrs have been provided with a lump sum payment.

The ministry said that the program to provide the heirs of the martyrs with a lump sum payment has already been implemented by 98 per cent.

It should be noted that earlier, on May 19, President Aliyev said that houses had been provided to 7,600 families of martyrs to this date and this number will reach 9,000 in 2020. This year, the number of apartments given to the families of martyrs has reached a record level - 1,500 families of martyrs will be provided with houses and apartments, and thus the number of families of martyrs waiting in line will be less than 2,000.

The government also provides cars to the families of martyrs and veterans of Karabakh. So far, more than 6,000 cars have been given, and 400 cars are expected to be given to the people of this category, he said.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz